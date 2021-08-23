      Weather Alert

State Must Pay Attorneys in Lost Lawsuit

Aug 23, 2021 @ 8:23am

A federal judge has ruled that the state of Kansas must pay more than $2.2 million in attorney fees to the groups that filed a lawsuit over problems in the child welfare system.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree also ordered the state to pay more than $72,000 in expenses.

The judge wrote in a 58-page opinion that the plaintiffs prevailed, and were entitled to recover those costs.

However, he cut down the more than $3.7 million that the plaintiffs had initially requested for attorney’s fees and the almost $115,000 they wanted for expenses.

Crabtree approved a settlement to the lawsuit in January, saying at the time that it provided a real value to the more than 7,000 children in the foster care system, and addressed the need to end extreme housing disruption and inadequate mental health care.

