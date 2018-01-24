State needs more mental health beds, task force says

Amy Campbell with the Kansas Mental Health Coalition helped the House Appropriations Committee walk through the results of the Mental Health Task Force created as part of last year’s budget bill. One of the biggest takeaways in the report is an assessment of how many hospital beds the state needs for mental health services.

The task force talked about, how many additional beds, how many hospital beds do we need in this state,” Campbell said. “That can be a moving target. If you look at how different states count their hospital beds, they all use different measures. Do they count the forensic beds? Do they not? Do they count beds that are operated in private community hospitals, do they not? In order to be counted, does that bed have to be accessible to everyone, or can it just be

accessible to people who are able to self-pay? Those are the questions that go into these kinds of measurements.”

There were a couple of studies that were used by the task force to look at hospital bed capacity and what numbers are needed.

“The measures that we used were conservative,” said Campbell. “I can tell you that, conservatively, if you use the studies that are out there, Kansas needs 300 additional hospital beds. Now, before you all start choking and say, where’s that money going to come from, I want to point out that in any context of looking at hospital beds, we know that we can reduce the use of inpatient hospital beds by expanding the availability of crisis stabilization services at the community level. If we can get our crisis intervention act centers up and running where folks can go for a short-term involuntary stay at the community level, that will vastly reduce the pressure and the need for the traditional type of inpatient bed that most people think of.”

The task force also recommended that the state do a study like North Carolina had done that looked at gaps across the state as a whole. Campbell suggested something different.

“You can sit down and commission an investigative study like that, or we can just get to work getting these crisis beds up and running and available across the state,” Campbell said.

The task force also talked about a regional model for hospitalization. This concept was first brought forward back in 2003. It remains to be seen what the Legislature will do about the needs going forward.