State of Delaware to recognize Kansas concealed carry licenses

by on May 8, 2018 at 2:55 PM (38 mins ago)

According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the state of Delaware has agreed to recognize Kansas concealed carry licenses.

Delaware notified the Attorney General’s office that Kansas-issued handguns will be recognized in the state.  Delaware is now the 40th state, including Kansas, that recognizes Kansas concealed carry licenses.  A complete list of other states that recognize Kansas concealed carry licenses is available at www.ag.ks.gov.

According to the news release, there are more 85 thousand active concealed carry license holders in Kansas.

