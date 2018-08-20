WIBW News Now!

State of Kansas to offer amnesty day for people owing child support

by on August 20, 2018 at 10:31 AM (4 hours ago)

The state of Kansas will offer one day of amnesty for people who have bench warrants for not paying child support.

The Department of Children and Families says the warrants will be lifted on August 31st.  People must pay either $500 or two months of support, whichever is the lesser amount.  The agency says more than 1,100 Kansans have warrants for failing to pay child support.

Agency spokeswoman Taylor Forrest says more than 100 non-custodial parents went to DCF offices last year on amnesty day to discuss their cases but some of them didn’t have active bench warrants.

Forrest says the annual amnesty day is designed to help people avoid prosecution for failing to pay child support while also allowing their children to receive the support they deserve.

