WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Overcast
Feels Like 72°
Winds WNW 18 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy74°
64°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear83°
60°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast78°
61°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm80°
70°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
70°

State officials cancel open government training sessions in Colby and Garden City due to lack of interest

by on August 20, 2018 at 4:12 PM (3 hours ago)

State officials have cancelled training sessions on open government in Colby and Garden City due to lack of interest.

The Kansas attorney general’s office says in a news release it determined too few people were interested in attending this week’s training in western Kansas to justify the expense of providing them.  Just eight people registered for the two sessions.

Sessions scheduled on Thursday and Friday in Topeka and Fredonia are still on.  Others are being planned for Topeka and Johnson County.

The free public seminars about the Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act are sponsored by the Sunshine Coalition for Open Government and the attorney general’s office.  The state’s attorney general’s office is charged by law with training and enforcement of government transparency laws.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.