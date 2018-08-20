State officials cancel open government training sessions in Colby and Garden City due to lack of interest

State officials have cancelled training sessions on open government in Colby and Garden City due to lack of interest.

The Kansas attorney general’s office says in a news release it determined too few people were interested in attending this week’s training in western Kansas to justify the expense of providing them. Just eight people registered for the two sessions.

Sessions scheduled on Thursday and Friday in Topeka and Fredonia are still on. Others are being planned for Topeka and Johnson County.

The free public seminars about the Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act are sponsored by the Sunshine Coalition for Open Government and the attorney general’s office. The state’s attorney general’s office is charged by law with training and enforcement of government transparency laws.