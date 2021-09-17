State Owes Attorneys $1.42 Million

A federal judge has ordered the state of Kansas to pay a total of $1.42 million to attorneys who succeeded in getting the federal courts to strike down a state law requiring new voters to show papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering.
U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ruled the attorneys suing the Kansas secretary of state’s office over the law should receive more than $1.07 million to cover their fees, and another $350,000 for litigation expenses.
The lawyers had initially sought more than $3.3 million.
The law was championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
The lawsuits argued that the proof-of-citizenship requirement denied voting rights to thousands of citizens while doing little or nothing to stop fraud.
Robinson and a federal appeals court agreed, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined last year to intervene.