      Weather Alert

State Owes Attorneys $1.42 Million

Sep 17, 2021 @ 8:49am

A federal judge has ordered the state of Kansas to pay a total of $1.42 million to attorneys who succeeded in getting the federal courts to strike down a state law requiring new voters to show papers documenting their U.S. citizenship when registering.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ruled the attorneys suing the Kansas secretary of state’s office over the law should receive more than $1.07 million to cover their fees, and another $350,000 for litigation expenses.

The lawyers had initially sought more than $3.3 million.

The law was championed by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The lawsuits argued that the proof-of-citizenship requirement denied voting rights to thousands of citizens while doing little or nothing to stop fraud.

Robinson and a federal appeals court agreed, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined last year to intervene.

You May Also Like
The Big 12 Adds BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati to the League
Chiefs Use Strong Second Half to Top Browns
Kansas Ag Network/WIBW Radio Special Agricultural Forum at the Kansas State Fair
Royals Promote Moore and Picollo
Cowboys Sometimes Have Superstitious Beliefs
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On