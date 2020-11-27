State Parks Free For The Day
KDWPT image
Swap the shopping centers for scenic views this Black Friday, as Kansas state parks will once again waive entrance fees as part of the nationwide #OptOutside initiative.
All 28 of Kansas’ state parks are participating in an effort to get families and friends outdoors and enjoying nature.
State park visitors will also have a chance to win a free night’s stay in a Kansas state park cabin of their choice.
To enter, visitors must take a selfie within the park and share it on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the tags #OptOutside and #MyKsStatePark.
#OptOutside is the brainchild of outdoor retail giant REI, or Recreational Equipment, Incorporated, who in 2015 decided to close all 150-plus stores for a day, and pay more than 13,000 employees to spend the day outside.