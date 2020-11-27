      Weather Alert

State Parks Free For The Day

Nov 27, 2020 @ 8:53am
KDWPT image

Swap the shopping centers for scenic views this Black Friday, as Kansas state parks will once again waive entrance fees as part of the nationwide #OptOutside initiative.

All 28 of Kansas’ state parks are participating in an effort to get families and friends outdoors and enjoying nature.

State park visitors will also have a chance to win a free night’s stay in a Kansas state park cabin of their choice.

To enter, visitors must take a selfie within the park and share it on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the tags #OptOutside and #MyKsStatePark.

#OptOutside is the brainchild of outdoor retail giant REI, or Recreational Equipment, Incorporated, who in 2015 decided to close all 150-plus stores for a day, and pay more than 13,000 employees to spend the day outside.

You May Also Like
Iowa State Pitches Shutout of Wildcats
AUDIO: KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick on 580 Sports Talk
Mahomes Report: Week 11 vs. Las Vegas
KSHSAA Says "Play Ball" with Some Changes for Winters Sports
Federal Extended Benefits Officially Run Out