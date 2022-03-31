State Reaches Agreement With CMS

Governor Laura Kelly says the state of Kansas reached an agreement with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirming state employees who survey CMS-funded facilities within Kansas will not enforce federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates as part of those surveys.
Surveyors ensure compliance with rules, requirements and regulations in public and private health care facilities.
The agreement comes after negotiations with Health and Human Services and CMS leadership beginning late last year.
State surveyors from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment survey both state and private healthcare facilities.
Private facilities fell outside the authority of the executive directive from Governor Laura Kelly for state facilities to follow state law.
CMS indicated they have no interest in terminating funding agreements with facilities that struggle with implementing the mandate among their workforce.
CMS also confirmed that they will work with facilities on compliance with the mandate.