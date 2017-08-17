State Representative running for Congress to ‘serve people’

Kansas State Representative Kevin Jones is running for the Kansas Second District seat in Congress as a Republican.

“I was a Green Beret,” said Jones. “I served in Iraq, Nepal, different places. I served with some really great people. I got out of the military, came back home and I’ve gotten involved locally here in Wellsville, Kansas, which is in the middle of the district. I’ve got a planning commission meeting tonight. I’m on the school board, I’ve got a school board meeting on Monday. Then we got involved here in the 5th District as the State Representative, beat a nine-year

incumbent.”

Jones realizes now that to help the most, he needs to seek higher office.

“As we have served, one of the things we’ve realized is that, between what we’ve seen at the local level, what we’ve seen at the federal level, what we’ve seen through being in state office, that much of what we are dealing with is coming from the federal level,” Jones said. “We’re taking the fight to where it’s at. We want to be one of those people to run into the building and to help and to serve people.”

In fact, Jones believes the influence pyramid of politics actually doesn’t work like most people think.

“I believe our Constitutional republic is driven of the people, by the people and for the people,” said Jones. “It should be just about that.

“Growing up, we get this weird kind of idea and mentality of a pyramid. Who is the most powerful person? It’s the person at the top. It’s the President of the United States, if you will. In our minds, we follow suit a lot of times. We believe that’s the most powerful person. Or in our state, it’s the governor of our state, they’re the most powerful person.

“I would just call on everybody to flip that pyramid over. Realize that the person who is at the top, whether it’s the governor of our state, whether it’s the President of the United States, that person is actually at the bottom of the pyramid. They carry the weight of the people on their shoulders and they are the servant to all. My desire is to serve the best way that I can to the people of the Second District.”

In order to do that, Jones will have to win a primary, as two other Republicans are running for the seat and more may still enter the race, as that primary is still more than eleven months away.