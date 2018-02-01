State Senator Dennis Pyle asking for confirmations for Lt. Governor appointments

State Senator Dennis Pyle, has requested legislation to require senate confirmation for gubernatorial appointments to the office of lieutenant governor.

Pyle stated, “Appointment without oversight is comparative to walking along a cliff in the dark, we need some sunshine to insure safety. Senate confirmation eliminates the possibility of someone stepping into the office of lieutenant governor or governor without ever having faced the scrutiny of the voters or the check on power that can be provided by those elected to represent the voters. The past and current situation make this reform a timely issue.”

With the appointment of Governor Brownback to the Trump administration and Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer stepping up to fill the office of Governor, a new Lt. Governor will need to be selected. That person could, should something happen to Colyer, become Governor.

Pyle commented further, “With Kansas facing many challenges including the pending school finance case, making sure those in positions of executive authority are accountable to the voters or their representatives is more crucial than ever.”

Senator Pyle represents the 1st District, which includes all of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Nemaha, and parts of Marshall and Pottawatomie counties. Pyle is a farmer. He and his wife reside north of Hiawatha.