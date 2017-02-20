State Senator Testifies in Support of Medical Marijuana Bill

A medical marijuana bill was heard in the Kansas Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee on Monday and Senator David Haley took time away from his position on Senate Judiciary to testify in support of the measure.

“My concern is for the rise in prescription opioid deaths,” said Haley. “Kansas had six hundred in 2015. We don’t know yet on 2016. But, over 600 Kansas died from either the abuse or overuse of prescription drugs. It’s been very clearly shown in the states where medical marijuana is authorized, there is a marked decrease in those who die, or who even abuse prescription pharmaceutical drugs.”

Senator Haley made it clear that this is not a budget issue to him.

“I won’t talk about the economy and the revenue in other states issuing from taxing marijuana. Frankly, that’s not an issue that’s big with me, but I know that it’s important to some of us. I just think that what we’re hearing is that so many people want a natural alternative to other available substances to ease an array of maladies.”

Senator Haley acknowledged the progress that has been made on the issue, but he’d like to see it go further this session.

“I ask that we work this bill after it is heard,” Haley said. “Please, Senator, Mr. Chair LaTurner, because so many people want to have the full Senate weigh in on where we stand with this issue. That is my hope. I’m extremely appreciative. I think this is a red-letter day, or a green-letter day for the state of Kansas.”

Chairman LaTurner did not indicate when or if the bill would be worked.