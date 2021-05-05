State Takes In Nearly A Billion Dollars in Taxes in April
The state coffers filled more quickly than estimated again last month.
Kansas saw a 10.2% growth over the estimated total tax receipts, with $982.4 million in total tax collections during the month of April.
Retail sales tax collections were $236.5 million; a 9.5% growth from the estimate.
Compensating use tax collections were $59.2 million; up 29.0% for the month.
In addition to changing consumer purchasing patterns, another contributing factor to the increase in compensating use tax collections is the fact that more out-of-state businesses are registering with the state to collect and remit taxes.
Individual income tax collections are 5.8% more than estimated, with $487.3 million collected.
Corporate income tax collections were $152.8 million – a 23.9% growth from the estimate.