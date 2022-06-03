      Weather Alert

State Takes More Money Than Estimated

Jun 3, 2022 @ 6:56am

The state of Kansas says that they took in far more money than they thought they would the month before.

Total tax collections for May were $910.1 million – $239.5 million, or 35.7%, higher than the estimate for the month.

Individual income tax collections were $518.4 million.

That is $198.4 million, or 62.0%, above the estimate.

Corporate income tax collections were $51.4 million, which was $33.4 million, or 185.6%, more than the estimate.

Retail sales tax collections were $240.8 million – $13.8 million, or 6.1%, over the estimate.

Compensating use tax collections were $64.8 million, which is $2.2 million below the estimate but 19.1% greater than May 2021.

For all of fiscal year 2022, total tax receipts are 5.7% more than was estimated, as the state has taken in just under 7.75 billion dollars.

