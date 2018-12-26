State takes over nursing home that owed more than $240,000 in bills

Kansas officials are taking over a nursing home where inspectors found missing narcotics and more than $240,000 in bills that were more than four months overdue.

The Wichita Eagle reports that anonymous complaints prompted the state to send inspectors to Westview Manor of Peabody, a 45-bed facility in Marion County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services wrote in court papers filed this month that one staff member reported paychecks bouncing twice.

The court filings say several toilets couldn’t’ be fixed because there wasn’t enough money.

Inspectors also reported that 119 hydrocodone tablets prescribed to one resident were missing and that there wasn’t evidence that unused narcotics prescribed to three other residents were disposed of properly.

An attorney for the home’s owners didn’t immediately return messages from The Eagle.