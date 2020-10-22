State to Aid in Rent Payments
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in rental assistance.
Approximately $35 million of CARES Act funding is available through the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program – or KEPP – which is designed to reduce evictions across the state.
The program was recommended by the SPARK taskforce, and approved by the State Finance Council.
Kansas Housing Resources Corporation will administer the program.
Through the KEPP program, landlords and tenants apply for up to $5000 per household to cover delinquent rental payments dating as far back as April 1, 2020.
Payments will be made directly to the landlord, who must agree not to evict the household for nonpayment of rent, or to charge late fees for the months KEPP assistance is received.
Program funds are limited, and applications will be processed in the order received until all funds are expended.
Kansans are encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible.
To apply, Kansans should visit kshousingcorp.org