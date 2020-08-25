State To Allow Night Coyote Hunting
Image: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism
Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commissioners have passed a regulation change that will allow hunters to use artificial light and thermal-imaging equipment when hunting coyotes at night starting next year.
The vote on the new regulation was 5-2.
Once the regulation is implemented, interested hunters must purchase a Night Vision Equipment Permit for $2.50.
This will allow them to use artificial light, scopes, and equipment that amplify visible light, and thermal-imaging scopes and thermal-imaging equipment, when hunting coyotes at night.
There are restrictions that come with the permit.
- The equipment use will only be allowed next year from January 1st through March 31st.
- It allows the night hunting of coyotes only.
- The hunter cannot use a vehicle when hunting.
- And the hunter cannot use the night-hunting equipment on department lands.