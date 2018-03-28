State to conduct audit of Schlitterbahn water park

Kansas says it will conduct a full audit of the inspection records of a Kansas City water park where a 10-year-old boy died in 2016.

The state Department of Labor said Wednesday that it will conduct the audit before the Schlitterbahn park opens its annual season May 25.

Department spokeswoman Barbara Hersh said the park is required to have qualified inspectors examine its rides daily and to keep reports on those inspections. She said the department will ensure that the inspections have been done.

A grand jury has indicted the park, its former operations director, a Schlitterbahn co-owner, a ride designer and a construction company on multiple criminal charges.

The charges arise from the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab on the world’s largest waterslide at the park.