State to Get Medicaid Money Back

Kansas will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program, after an investigation into whether the company had overcharged the state.
The settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corporation comes after a nearly two-year investigation.
Mississippi and Ohio in June settled lawsuits against Centene for a total of nearly $144 million.
Kansas settled with Centene before filing its lawsuit.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt said a key concern was whether Centene negotiated discounts with drug companies and failed to notify Kansas or pass along the savings.
Schmidt said the settlement also will require Centene to provide more detailed data to the program going forward.
The company spokesperson described it as a “no-fault agreement” that “reflects the significance we place on addressing their concerns.”