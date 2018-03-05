WIBW News Now!

State was told about 3-year-old being abused before his body was found

by on March 5, 2018 at 11:18 AM

Records show that the state received at least eight reports that a 3-year-old boy was being abused in the year before his body was found encased in concrete.

The Wichita Eagle reports records from the Kansas Department of Children and Families show the agency was told that Evan Brewer’s mother was regularly high on methamphetamine and was not feeding him good meals.

The records also show that a report of detailed allegations of abuse was not forwarded to a social worker investigating the case.  The boy was never removed from the home.  His body was found in early September.

The agency’s new director, Gina Meier-Hummel, said she shares the family’s outrage.  She says changes to improve the system have begun and will continue.

