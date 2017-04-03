State Treasurer Announces Checking Account Option for ABLE Accounts

Kansans with disabilities now will have easier access to the funds provided to them through the Kansas ABLE program.

“People can now set up a checking account,” said State Treasurer Ron Estes. “Previously, when we’d set up the program, they had the opportunity to pick six different investment options for longer-term investments. Now, they’ve got an option for maybe, more timely bills. Instead of just saving for the future, they can actually use the checking account to help with some of the more current bills and expenses that they have.”

The accounts are offered through the ABLE banking partner, Fifth Third Bank.

“The program was set up, modeled a lot after the college savings programs that most of the state treasurers administer for the states,” said Estes. “It’s a program set up so that, particularly where parents and grandparents are concerned, that over the years, having enough resources to support their kids and to make sure that they care for their housing needs or medical needs or transportation.”

Congress passed ABLE into law in 2014, and the Kansas Legislature approved passage in 2015.

“You can set aside up to $100,000 into an account,” said Estes. “There’s a limit on how much you can contribute each year, up to the gift tax limit, which is currently $14,000.”

Signing up for ABLE and finding out details on the new checking account option is easy at ks.savewithable.com.