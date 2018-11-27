State Treasurer helping Kansas look for Christmas Cash

At the beginning of this season of giving, Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner has launched a website with the hopes of helping Kansans find a little Christmas cash they didn’t know they had.

“Working with unclaimed property is one of the biggest privileges of my job,” said LaTurner. “We have over $350 million of unclaimed property that does not belong to the state. It’s my job to help return it to the people of Kansas. We’re trying to do just that this Christmas season by launching a new website, ChristmasCash.ks.gov.”

The amount of money you could find is substantial.

“People are donating to their favorite charities, they’re trying to pay their bills,” said LaTurner. “They’re trying to buy a gift for a loved one. It can be really tough. The average claim we return is over $220. In my household, that makes a big difference.”

You also don’t have to wait on a check from the state any more.

“You can now get a Direct Deposit into your account,” said LaTurner. “The new website is ChristmasCash.ks.gov. Our back end website KansasCash.com still works. We’re doing our very best to return money to people this holiday season.”

Claims need to be made before December 15th in order for staff to have their best chance at fulfilling them before Christmas Day.