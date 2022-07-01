State Urges Safety in Fireworks Use

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Safe Kids Kansas have shared some safety tips to ensure that all Kansans have a safe Independence Day.
The person igniting the firework is most likely to be injured, and the hands were the most common body part to be injured.
There was a 78 percent increase in injuries last year that occurred to those between the ages of 4 and 8.
A significant increase in injuries was also noted in ages 9 through 13.
Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas noted that sparklers, which are commonly given to children, burn at a temperature hot enough to melt glass.
She suggested giving children glow sticks.
Bottle rockets are illegal.
M-80 type of fireworks are considered explosives, and it is a felony in Kansas to possess, manufacture or use them.