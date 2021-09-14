State Uses Fed Dollars to Fund Nurse Raises

Kansas hospitals will receive $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for extra pay for nurses to keep them on the job, but will be required to report monthly on how many nurses they’ve lost and why under a plan a state task force has approved.
Kansas law required a bipartisan pandemic response task force to spell out how the $50 million would be spent, and the task force added the reporting requirement.
Senate President Ty Masterson proposed the reporting on nurses who’ve been terminated.
Earlier, Masterson had proposed to make hospitals with vaccine mandates ineligible for retention incentives, a proposal that failed on a 5-2 vote.
The retention incentives are capped at $13 an hour and $25,000 a year to comply with federal requirements.
The program will last six months.