State Vaccines Reach Two Million; Feds Detail Funds
The state has reported that more than 2 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered, as the federal government detailed plans to distribute nearly $1 billion in aid to the state’s cities and counties.
The state health department said nearly 1.15 million people – or 39.5% – of the state’s 2.9 million residents had received at least one vaccine shot.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department spelled out for the first time how it would distribute a majority of aid Kansas expects to receive from a federal coronavirus relief measure that became law in March.
The department’s allocations cover about $2.6 billion of the $4.8 billion in federal aid that Kansas expects to see.
The state will receive $1.6 billion from the allocation.
Its 105 counties will receive a total of $566 million, distributed $194 per resident.
Another $427 million go to cities, with 10 major cities sharing $260 million.