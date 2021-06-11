State Wins Economic Development Award

The state has won a national award for economic development in 2020.
Area Development magazine asked for information from all 50 states about their top-10 job-creation and investment projects initiated in 2020.
Based on a combination of weighted factors, five states achieving the highest overall scores were awarded Area Development’s Gold Shovels in five population categories, including a category for states with a population of fewer than 3 million.
Kansas took the Gold Shovel for that category.
Some of the projects that helped with the award were Schwan’s in Salina, Urban Outfitters in Kansas City, Pretzels in Lawrence, Amazon in Kansas City, Park City, and Shawnee, Kutbota in Salina, Nor-Am Logistics in Dodge City, and Thermo Fisher Scientific in Lenexa.
Those projects accounted for 4,370 new jobs in the state.