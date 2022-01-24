State Works To Increase Testing

In response to increasing demand, Kansas health officials say they are working to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing sites.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that demand for testing has significantly increased in the past month as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
To reduce longer wait times, both for tests and for test results, the health department is working with local departments to increase staff at existing sites, and adding 13 new testing sites.
The department also said it is extending PCR testing through March for long term care facilities and prioritizing rapid testing for school districts, adding more than 530,000 additional rapid test kits.
One of the deaths added to the state data was a child – the seventh child to die in Kansas from COVID-19, health officials said.