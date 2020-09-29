Statehouse Meditation Room Moved
Governor Laura Kelly has moved a Statehouse meditation room created by Republicans as a place for prayer and reflection to a less-visible space to create more room for her staff to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new meditation room is on the northwest side of the building’s basement floor, down a hall in what used to be a room set aside – but only occasionally used for – shooting videos and television interviews.
Until earlier this month, the meditation space was on the Statehouse’s second floor, where Kelly and her staff have their offices.
It now houses the desks of three governor’s office staffers.
A spokesperson for the Governor said she was repurposing space that belongs to her office.
Governor Sam Brownback created the meditation room on the second floor in 2012.
The Legislature had included provisions in state budgets to ensure that the second-floor meditation space was protected, but the most recent one expired July 1st.