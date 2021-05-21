Statehouse, Museum Reopening Next Month
The Kansas Statehouse and the state Museum of History in Topeka will reopen to visitors next month.
The reopening of both buildings was announced by the State Historical Society, which provides tours in the Statehouse near downtown Topeka, and operates the museum in west Topeka.
Both had been closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Statehouse visitor center will be open starting June 1st.
While groups can request guided tours of the building, tours of the dome won’t be offered.
The Museum of History will reopen June 2nd, with visitors allowed Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Sixteen state historic sites across Kansas also are open.
The announcement about the Statehouse and the Museum of History came as the state Department of Health and Environment reported that 40.5% of the state’s 2.9 million residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.