Governor Kelly Signs Executive Orders Delaying Schools, Implementing Mitigation Procedures

Statehouse Protesters Settle Lawsuit

Jul 21, 2020 @ 7:57am

A group says it has resolved a lawsuit challenging a blanket ban on signs and restrictive permits for protests at the Kansas Statehouse.

Under the terms of the dismissal, individuals and groups no longer need a permit or a legislative sponsor to reserve space.

Hand-held signs are no longer banned, and a person can only be banned from the Statehouse if they break the law, not just for a rules violation.

“Our clients got essentially everything they’d sought through the lawsuit,” said Lauren Bonds, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas.

The litigation stems from an incident last year involving three Kansas State University students who briefly hung large banners in the Capitol rotunda saying Republican legislators who oppose expanding Medicaid have “blood on their hands.”

The students were banned for a year from the Statehouse.

The ACLU sued on their behalf.

