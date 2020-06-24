Statement from Royals Owner John Sherman on Restart of Baseball
Baseball is back. The league and the players union have agreed to terms on the health and safety protocols as well as a start date.
July 1st is when players will report to Spring Training 2.0 and then July 23 or July 24th will be the start to the 2020 season.
60 games. 40 against the division each team is in and then 20 against reciprocating division.
“I have been impressed and inspired by the way our organization has conducted itself during these remarkable times, preparing for the return of baseball and responding to our community’s most urgent needs.
I am happy for our players, coaches, scouts, front office associates and all of us who are getting back to the game we love. As we do so, our first and highest priority will be the health and safety of everyone who loves Royals baseball.
We are thankful for our fans, our partners and our sponsors who have run alongside us and supported us during this time. I am also grateful for our ownership group,
who has passionately engaged in supporting a season they could never have anticipated.
We look forward to returning to Kauffman Stadium to compete on behalf of our community and the great fans of the Kansas City Royals. I can’t wait for Opening Day, as we welcome back the healing and unifying power of sports. Let’s play baseball.”