State’s Largest School District Reverses Course
About three weeks ago, the school board of the largest school district in the state, Wichita’s USD 259, decided to bring back middle and high school students back to the school buildings on a staggered basis – half attending on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half attending on Thursdays and Fridays.
That plan is no longer in effect.
The Wichita school board heard from the Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids, a group of medical professionals.
They stressed that adult behaviors in the community need to change in order to get students back in school.
The board then decided to have middle and high school students attend classes on a virtual-only basis.
Currently, elementary students are either in-person or remote, depending on the choice parents made at the start of the school year.
That system will continue.
District leaders will monitor COVID-positive test results and quarantine data for staff and students to determine whether an individual elementary building may need to be temporarily shifted to a 100% virtual learning model.
That possibility is being passed on to elementary school children’s parents this week.