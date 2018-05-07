State’s latest Gannon brief asks for more time even if formula is inadequate

In the brief filed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday, he implores the Kansas Supreme Court not to close the schools, even if they find that an over $1 billion increase in funding does not meet adequacy standards.

“If for some reason this Court were to conclude that this massive funding increase still does not satisfy Article 6, the proper remedy-given the inherently political nature of legislation, concern for the separation of powers, and the importance of continuing to educate Kansas students in an orderly fashion-is to do away with the Court’s prior warning that it will lift the stay on any Court-ordered remedy on June 30, 2018, and instead permit any further legislative response in the ordinary course of the legislative calendar,” the brief said.

The brief then cites the front-loaded nature of the funding in asserting that the actions of the Legislature are enough to keep schools open.

“While the Legislature has decided to phase in large funding increases over a five-year period, those funding increases are front-loaded, with a $187.5 million increase for 2018-19 and $109 million to $115 million increases in future years,” the brief said.”Particularly given school districts’ inability to effectively absorb large funding increases, as discussed above, the Court should at a bare minimum accept the 2018-19 funding increase as the first step of a multi-year plan and require the Legislature to address any remaining issues during the 2019 regular legislative session.”

The State also argues that an order that closes schools would run afoul of the law in other areas.

“In no event should the Court order a remedy that would have the effect of closing the schools,” the brief said. “As the State has previously explained, such an extreme “remedy” would itself violate the Kansas Constitution, a Kansas statutory prohibition on closing schools, and federal law.”

The next briefs due in the case are on May 14, with oral arguments to come May 22.