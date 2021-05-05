      Weather Alert

Statewide Amber Alert Cancelled

May 5, 2021 @ 7:15am

Kansas Amber Alert for Sebastian Bautista has been cancelled

 

Previous story

At 6:30 a.m., the Garden City Police Department provided the following information to the KBI:

At approximately 5:00 a.m., the mother of 14 month-old Sebastian placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe (white in color) to take him to the babysitter.

The vehicle’s plate number is 430MHB.

She went back into her residence briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown suspect driving.

The vehicle departed the area southbound.

The KBI believes that the child is in imminent danger, and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle.

If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information

