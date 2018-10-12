Statewide Silver Alert issued for Miami County woman

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in a statewide Silver Alert.

Seventy-eight-year-old Hazel Phillips was headed to Drexel, Missouri on Wednesday morning and did not make it to her destination.

Hazel Phillips is known to drive a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Kansas tag 450 HLB. The car is also missing. Her family doesn’t know what Hazel is wearing.

Phillips is 5’6″, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She may be suffering from medical conditions which could make her safety a concern. Hazel could be in the Paola or Osawatomie area. If you see her, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 294-3232.