WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


37°F
Clear
Feels Like 30°
Winds North 9 mph
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast44°
18°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear35°
22°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy53°
37°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast34°
19°

Statewide Silver Alert issued for Salina man

by on January 28, 2018 at 6:06 AM

The Salina Police Department has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) distribute the below information in the form of a statewide Silver Alert.

The whereabouts of Gene Oliver Wolfe, 89, are unknown. Wolfe suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia. He is 5’5″, 155 lbs., has short gray hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

Wolfe was last seen in Salina, at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday. He is believed to have left home in a 2002 White Ford Taurus with Kansas tag number 096JGM. The Taurus also has a broken tail light.

Wolfe’s direction of travel is unknown. He mentioned going to his parents’ gravesite in Manchester, Kan. but has not been located there.

The Salina Police Department asks anyone with information, or who has had contact with Wolfe, to immediately call them at 785-826-7210.