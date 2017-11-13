Statewide tour nets Kansans $9 million

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner finished a 105-county tour of the state last week.

“I think Kansans deserve to experience the services of the treasurer’s office in their home county,” said LaTurner. “They shouldn’t have to call some distant employee in Topeka. They ought to be able to experience it in their home county. We had a great time doing it.”

Kansas got a lot of their money back over the course of the tour.

“We returned over $9 million in five months,” said LaTurner. “Over a million names were searched. The average property was $240. It was a lot of fun and what I remind people is, this is their money to start with. It’s our job to help return it to them and we were able to return a lot of it.”

Everyone should check again to see if they have any unclaimed property.

“When I became Treasurer, I actually had unclaimed property myself,” said LaTurner. “It was an old utility deposit from when I was in college and the check just never made its way to me and so they sent it to the state treasurer’s office and I was able to claim it.”

You can check on your property at the Kansas State Treasurer’s website at KansasCash.com.