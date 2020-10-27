Statewide Virtual Job Fair Going On Now
The sixth KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair, which continues through Thursday, allows job seekers to chat live with employers from across the state through computers and mobile devices.
The Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Local Workforce Development Boards, moved its statewide job fairs online this year to eliminate public health risks associated with mass gatherings.
Registration is required for each virtual event.
Go to this link to register.
If job seekers have previously attended a Virtual Job Fair, they are required to re-register.
The virtual fair in September attracted 180 employers and 1,003 jobseekers from across the state.
The final fair of the year will be December 8-9.
Beginning with this virtual fair, job seekers can now upload their most recent resume to their Virtual Job Fair account.
If you require assistance, please contact your local workforce center at (877) 509-6757 to schedule an appointment.