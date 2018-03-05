Steel and aluminum tariffs signal opening of trade war, says trade law professor

The impending steel and aluminum tariffs announced by the Trump administration last week are significant, according to Raj Bhala, the Brennesein Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas Law School, and a Senior Advisor at Dentons.

“This action that the President declared, imposing 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum is confirmation that the United States has launched a trade war,” said Bhala.

There is concern that agricultural products could be a casualty in the trade conflict.

“The European Union is looking at retaliating against bourbon and cheese,” said Bhala. “China is looking at retaliating against sorghum and soybeans. All of those products of course, being exports from the United States to those countries.”

The symbolism of the E.U. threat should not be missed. Cheese is from Wisconsin, the home state of House Speaker Paul Ryan. Bourbon is from Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“How long and bloody the trade war is really will depend, in very large measure, on the response of our trade partners,” said Bhala. “Do they actually trigger serious retaliation that hurts Kansas farmers, Missouri farmers, etc?

President Trump has received criticism from members of his own party and especially from Senate Ag committee chairman and Kansas U.S. Senator

Pat Roberts for the proposal. Specifics on the tariffs have not yet been outlined.