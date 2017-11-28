Stellar First Half Leads Ichabods To Road Win

WICHITA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods used a stifling defense in the first half holding the Newman Jets to 19 points and six field goals cruising to an 82-58 win. Washburn will be back in action on Thursday in Lee Arena when they will host Manhattan Christian.

Washburn jumped out to an 18 point first half lead ripping off a 12-0 run building a 24-6 lead with 7:52 to play in the half. Washburn would go on to lead 44-19 at the break after holding the Jets to 6 of 32 shooting from the field while the Ichabods were 16 of 28 and 10 of 13 from the free throw line as all nine different Ichabods who played in the first half scored.

With the Ichabods holding a 27-point lead at 56-31 with 14:06 to play, the Jets used an 11-2 run to trim the lead back to 18 with 11:36 to play. Newman cut the lead to 15, but back to back 3-pointers by Tyas Martin and Randall Smith pushed the margin back to 21.

Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 18 on 8 of 10 shooting adding eight rebounds with two blocks and two steals. Martin scored 15 on 6 of 8 shooting with Javion Blake scoring 13 dishing out five assists hitting three 3-pointers. Smith scored 11 adding three assists. Will McKee added a career-high seven rebounds.

Washburn (4-3) held the Jets (2-5) without a field goal for the final 5:16 of the game limiting the Jets to 18 of 63 shooting from the field for a 29 percent average. Washburn finished 54 percent hitting 31 of 57 in the game after hitting 16 of 28 in the first half. The Ichabods were also 16 of 21 from the free throw line and held a 46 to 32 advantage on the glass.

The Ichabods forced 18 Jet turnovers leading to 18 points for the Ichabods while Washburn coughed the ball up 22 times adding 15 assists leading from start to finish in the game.