Stepmother of missing Wichita boy charged with endangerment

The 26-year-old stepmother of a missing Wichita 5-year-old is now criminally charged with endangering a child.

Emily Glass, stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was charged Monday and will be held on $50,000 bond. She said during a brief court hearing that she would hire her own attorney before her next court appearance on March 13th.

Glass was originally booked into jail on February 21st on two counts of child endangerment, with police saying the counts related to Lucas and a 1-year-old child. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if the child endangerment charge was related to Lucas or the other child.

She reported the boy missing on February 17th. She told investigators he was in his bedroom when she showered and took a nap.

Police have said they found no evidence the boy was abducted.