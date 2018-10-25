Still big chances to win this weekend with the Kansas Lottery

It’s one down and one to go. The week started with a $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot and a $620 million Powerball jackpot. Mega Millions got hit Tuesday, with one player in South Carolina becoming an instant billionaire. The jackpot returns to $40 million for Friday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot escaped capture last night and rolled to an impressive $750 million with a cash option of $428.6 million for the October 27 drawing. If the Powerball jackpot is hit Saturday, it will be the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Two Kansas tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball in last night’s drawing to win $50,000 each. The tickets were sold in northeast and south central Kansas. There were a total of 33,263 winning tickets sold in Kansas with a total prize amount of $261,312. The October 24 winning numbers are 3-21-45-53-56 Powerball 22 Power Play 2.

A Powerball ticket sold in the October 10 drawing matched the first five numbers to win $1,000,000. The ticket, sold in northeast Kansas, has not yet been claimed.

Players have a chance to win a Super Kansas Cash jackpot Saturday that’s close to setting a new record. Saturday’s jackpot of $3.245 million is second only to the record $3.62 million jackpot won in July 2017.

Rounding out this weekend’s jackpots – any player who matches all numbers in Lotto America will win or share a jackpot estimated at $10.35 million with a cash option of $5.910 million.

Good luck from the Kansas Lottery!