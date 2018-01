Still chilly and dry for Thursday

Calm, cold and dry weather continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 29. Wind chill values between zero and 10. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 12.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 28.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 34.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 41. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 17.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 33.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 11.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 38.