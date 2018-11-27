Still cold Tuesday

Tuesday will still be cold, but we’ll get back above freezing on Wednesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cold this morning, with a few breaks in the clouds with some sunshine this afternoon, with a high at 30.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 18.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 42.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high at 34. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high at 44.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 46.