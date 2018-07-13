WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


89°F
Clear
Feels Like 97°
Winds South 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear101°
75°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
74°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy96°
74°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy92°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy91°
69°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 14, 2018

Still hot for Friday

by on July 13, 2018 at 5:56 AM (5 hours ago)

A heat advisory remains in effect, but there are chances at relief over the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny and hot, with a high at 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 76.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 94.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 96.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 100. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 75.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 96.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 99.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.