Still hot for Friday

A heat advisory remains in effect, but there are chances at relief over the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny and hot, with a high at 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 76.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 94.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 96.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 100. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 75.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 96.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 99.