Still images released from Sunday night robbery

by on February 26, 2018 at 9:38 AM

Topeka police have released still images from surveillance video at a convenience store that was robbed on Sunday night.

Two subjects entered the Kwik Shop near 37th and Humboldt just after 9 p.m. Sunday. One was a black male wearing a black hoodie and one was a white male wearing a camouflage jacket. One subject appeared to be armed with an unknown type of handgun. The subjects demanded money and left on foot to the east from the business with an undisclosed amount of currency.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.