Still warm and dry in a lot of places, but some rain is likely coming

Red Flag Warning conditions persist in areas to the south and west of Topeka, but the weekend could provide some relief in the form of rain.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 70. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 38.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 64.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 67. Windy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west southwest 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 33.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 59.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 66.