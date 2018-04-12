Still warm and windy today

Warm and windy weather continues, with high fire danger across central and southwest Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 82. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 79.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 39.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 76.

Friday Night: A chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Saturday: A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high at 40.