Stolen car results in arrest Saturday

A Topeka man was jailed after a car was reported stolen Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of 20th and SW Clay on that stolen car report. Officers on scene then saw the vehicle and Larry Edward James initiated a pursuit. The pursuit was relatively slow speed, according to police and James wrecked into a parked car near 16th and SW Buchanan about 4 minutes later.

James was arrested on charges of Felony Theft of a Motor Vehicle,. Felony Fleeing and Eluding, 2 Burglary Warrants, 1 Misdemeanor Warrant and 6 Traffic Offenses.

If you know more about any of the incidents behind this arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.