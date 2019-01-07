Stolen gun results in Monday morning arrest in Topeka

A man found early Monday in a community center parking lot is behind bars because he had a stolen gun.

Topeka police say they were checking on a car in the Hillcrest Community Center parking lot at 1800 SE 21st.

As they searched the car, they found a gun under the driver’s seat that was stolen from Shreveport, Louisiana, along with a small amount of drugs. They then arrested 31-year-old Julius Rashad Washington for Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and Criminal use of a Weapon.

Washington has a previous conviction for Felon in Possession of a firearm. If you know more about how he got the gun, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.