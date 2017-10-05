WIBW News Now!

Stolen vehicle pursuits occur in Nemaha County, suspect still on loose and may be armed

by on October 5, 2017 at 4:47 PM (37 mins ago)

A series of stolen vehicle pursuits occurred in Nemaha County last night and one suspect is still on the loose and may be armed.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening a Nemaha County Sheriff’s Deputy engaged in a pursuit with a stolen 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on US Highway 36 near the Marshall County Line.  The suspect vehicle turned south on B Road, which came to a dead end.  Two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

A short time later, suspects took a 2014 Dodge 3500 truck from a residence in Baileyville, approximately a half mile from where the previous pursuit had ended.  Another pursuit ensued involving multiple law enforcement agencies.  The stolen vehicle ended up crashing near 6th and Mulberry in Centralia around 7:35 p.m.

One of the suspects, 17-year-old Topeka citizen Gary N. Roose, was taken into custody.  The second suspect fled the scene of the crash and was unable to be located.

Later that evening at approximately 10:15 p.m., a grey 2014 F250 Ford diesel truck was stolen in Centralia.  The stolen vehicle report stated that there was a firearm located in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle and weapon along with the apprehension of the suspect.          